Trump Faces Scrutiny Over Texas Flood Response
President Trump defended the response to deadly Texas flash floods that claimed over 120 lives. During a visit to the affected Hill Country, Trump praised local officials but faced criticism regarding preparedness and budget cuts. The Texas legislature will hold a special session for further investigations.
President Donald Trump defended the government's response to devastating flash floods in Texas as he visited the hardest-hit areas in the Hill Country region. At least 120 lives were lost, and more than 160 people remain unaccounted for after floodwaters swept through on July 4.
During a roundtable discussion in Kerr County, Trump praised both Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for their relief efforts. Despite commendations, the administration faces increasing scrutiny over its preparedness and effectiveness in issuing timely warnings.
Criticism has also been aimed at proposed budget cuts to federal agencies accountable for disaster responses. Questions regarding Trump's broader plans for agencies like FEMA remained largely unanswered, as local residents grappled with the disaster's aftermath.
(With inputs from agencies.)
