Akhilesh Yadav Criticizes Centre's Strategy on MGNREGA Budget Cuts

Akhilesh Yadav accuses the central government of reducing budget allocations for MGNREGA as part of a strategy to dismantle the scheme. He criticizes the renaming of the scheme under VB-G RAM G, alleging financial strain on states due to decreased central funding and increased demands.

Updated: 07-01-2026 13:01 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 13:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing critique against the central government. He accused it of systematically undermining the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) through budget cuts and strategic renaming.

The newly introduced Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) 2025, has replaced MGNREGA, drawing widespread criticism from opposition parties. Yadav claims that the financial burden on states is increasing, with the Centre reducing funds while still demanding significant state spending.

Further, Yadav alleges that restructuring gram sabhas into urban categories undercuts regional development budgets. Despite the opposition, Yogi Adityanath supports the VB-G RAM G, promising its positive impact on rural development and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

