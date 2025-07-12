Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh's New Population Policy: Balancing Growth with Economic Strength

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the launch of a new policy to address fertility decline and demographic imbalance. Naidu emphasized that population is an economic asset and urged for a shift in focus from control to management of population growth. A public survey will guide policy direction.

In a significant policy shift, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has outlined plans to combat declining fertility rates and address demographic imbalance, positioning population as the state's most valuable economic asset.

Speaking at the Amaravati Summit on World Population Day, Naidu emphasized the need to regard population growth as a strength. He stressed a move from controlling population to managing its growth, noting previous incentives for family planning should now adapt to current demographic trends.

Naidu launched a public survey to guide the new policy framework and highlighted examples from countries like Japan and Singapore, where incentives are provided for larger families. He pointed out the state's low fertility rate of 1.7 and championed gender equality as a crucial element of future policies.

