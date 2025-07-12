Political Allegations: Congress, BJP & AAP Locked in Blame Game
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accuses Congress and BJP of colluding after an FIR was filed against him and Aman Arora for allegedly circulating a doctored video. The complaint was lodged by Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who claims the manipulated video damaged his reputation.
State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has accused Congress and the BJP of secretly collaborating after an FIR was filed against him and another Aam Aadmi Party minister in Punjab.
The FIR was initiated following a complaint by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who alleged defamation through the circulation of a doctored video.
The video, allegedly manipulated by the AAP, was said to damage Bajwa's political reputation by falsely associating him with an accused leader, sparking a legal and political tussle.
(With inputs from agencies.)
