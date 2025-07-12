Left Menu

Political Allegations: Congress, BJP & AAP Locked in Blame Game

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accuses Congress and BJP of colluding after an FIR was filed against him and Aman Arora for allegedly circulating a doctored video. The complaint was lodged by Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, who claims the manipulated video damaged his reputation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-07-2025 15:42 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 15:42 IST
Political Allegations: Congress, BJP & AAP Locked in Blame Game
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has accused Congress and the BJP of secretly collaborating after an FIR was filed against him and another Aam Aadmi Party minister in Punjab.

The FIR was initiated following a complaint by Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who alleged defamation through the circulation of a doctored video.

The video, allegedly manipulated by the AAP, was said to damage Bajwa's political reputation by falsely associating him with an accused leader, sparking a legal and political tussle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025