Family Feud in PMK: Ramadoss and Anbumani's Political Rift

The growing discord between PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani threatens to destabilize the Vanniyar-dominated party. As differences over leadership roles and party decisions amplify, senior leaders call for unity ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Allegations, power struggles, and external manipulations underscore this father-son conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 12-07-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 20:24 IST
The ongoing rift between PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss and his son Anbumani is casting a long shadow over the party's future prospects. As internal divisions widen, senior leaders within the Vanniyar-dominated party express concern about the impact on upcoming Assembly elections.

The conflict initially erupted in December 2024 regarding the appointment of Mukundan Parasuraman as the state youth wing president. Anbumani's opposition to Mukundan, Ramadoss's grandson and choice for the role, highlighted the deep-seated differences.

The disagreement intensified with Ramadoss taking full control of the party, sidelining Anbumani to a working president role. Amidst the power struggle, allegations surfaced, including social media account takeovers and the discovery of a bugging device at Ramadoss's residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

