Kashmir Controversy: BJP's Polarizing Remarks Spark Outcry

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's comments urging caution against visiting Kashmir or Muslim-majority regions have sparked a political storm. In contrast, BJP's J-K leader, Ravinder Raina, invites Adhikari to Kashmir, emphasizing the patriotism and sacrifices of its people in counter-terrorism efforts.

Raina, referencing historical figures like Mohammad Maqbool Sherwani who died resisting Pakistani forces, stresses the integral role of Kashmir in India. He calls for West Bengal residents to experience the unity and nationalism in Kashmir first-hand, countering Adhikari's narrative.

National Conference's Rattan Lal Gupta condemned Adhikari's remarks as divisive, accusing BJP of fostering Hindu-Muslim divisions. Gupta praised West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's plans to visit Kashmir, advocating for unity and criticizing the BJP's political strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)