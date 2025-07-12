Odisha's Development: CM Majhi Meets National Leaders

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on an important visit to the national capital, where he engaged in crucial discussions with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the development of his state.

While in Delhi, Majhi extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his steadfast support for Odisha's progress. Discussions centered around strategic developmental activities, coordination efforts between the Centre and state, and accelerating Odisha's overall growth trajectory.

Majhi, in a social media post, emphasized the commitment of both the Centre and Odisha to work collaboratively for a prosperous state and a developed India. His engagements in Delhi also included meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

