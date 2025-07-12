Left Menu

Odisha's Development: CM Majhi Meets National Leaders

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi met with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss the state's development. During his visit, Majhi highlighted the importance of collaboration between the Centre and the state to achieve a prosperous Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-07-2025 21:23 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 21:23 IST
Odisha's Development: CM Majhi Meets National Leaders
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi embarked on an important visit to the national capital, where he engaged in crucial discussions with President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the development of his state.

While in Delhi, Majhi extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for his steadfast support for Odisha's progress. Discussions centered around strategic developmental activities, coordination efforts between the Centre and state, and accelerating Odisha's overall growth trajectory.

Majhi, in a social media post, emphasized the commitment of both the Centre and Odisha to work collaboratively for a prosperous state and a developed India. His engagements in Delhi also included meetings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

Escaping Accountability: The 'Devil in the Ozarks' Prison Break

 Global
2
Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

Alberto Fernández Faces New Corruption Charges in Argentina

 Global
3
FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Technological Innovations Transform Refereeing

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

Trump's Tariff Tango: Broad Trade Measures Announced

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital divide and economic strain undermine college success for first-gen students after pandemic

Global reaction to ChatGPT exposes sharp cultural and economic divides

Machine learning for financial auditing and risk management in modern enterprises

Blockchain and IoT advance traceability, but food industry lags in strategic tech use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025