Maurya Criticizes SP's 'Parivar Development Agency'

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a scathing critique against opposition parties, singling out the Samajwadi Party (SP) for what he termed its 'PDA' as a 'parivar development agency', with Akhilesh Yadav as its head.

Maurya made these remarks while speaking to the press after honoring former Mankapur state king and ex-Uttar Pradesh minister Kunwar Anand Singh in Gonda district. He met with Singh's son, Union minister Kirti Vardhan Singh, along with other family members.

Asserting confidence in the BJP's potential to secure a third consecutive term in 2027, Maurya dismissed the prospect of an opposition alliance altering the electoral outcomes. Highlighting the SP's previous alliances, he noted similar patterns in past elections.

