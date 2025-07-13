Transatlantic Trade Tensions: EU and US on Collision Course

German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil issued a stern warning to the United States and emphasized decisive action from the European Union if ongoing tariff negotiations fail. His remarks on Sunday arise from President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose a 30% tariff on imports from Mexico and the EU, escalating the global trade conflict.

Despite Trump's aggressive stance, European politicians and business leaders remain committed to finding a diplomatic solution. The EU, while preferring negotiations, stands ready to protect its economic interests. Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, indicated a willingness to extend current arrangements to avoid immediate confrontation.

With elevated US tariffs posing a significant threat, particularly to Germany's export-driven economy, EU officials stress the importance of continued dialogue. However, the potential for countermeasures looms large if talks fail to yield a fair deal before the impending deadline.