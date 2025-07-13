Political Horse Trading Intensifies Amid Karnataka Power Struggle

In a heated political debate, Congress MLA Vijayanand Kashappanavar has accused the BJP of attempting to destabilize the Karnataka government by leveraging central agencies to threaten 55 legislators. He alleged that ED and CBI raids are being used to coerce Congress MLAs into joining the BJP.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi sharply refuted these claims, asserting that the real horse trading is happening within Congress itself. He pointed to the internal rifts between Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar as evidence of ongoing power struggles and attempts to consolidate support within their party.

The speculation of a chief minister change has fueled a climate of uncertainty. Kashappanavar reiterated that BJP utilizes conspiratorial tactics to seize power, while Joshi maintained the BJP's innocence, attributing the allegations to diversionary tactics by the Congress.