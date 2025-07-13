Left Menu

Bihar's Boiling Politics: Tej Pratap Yadav Takes Aim at Nitish Kumar's Government

With the 2025 elections approaching, Tej Pratap Yadav criticizes Bihar's law and order situation, claiming the government has lost control. He accuses the state's administration of complicity in rising crime and suggests the BJP manipulates electoral narratives. Recent murders intensify scrutiny on the Nitish Kumar administration.

In the lead-up to Bihar's 2025 assembly elections, political tensions are mounting as former minister Tej Pratap Yadav launches a fierce critique of the state's current situation. Yadav, who has been expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal, has accused the Nitish Kumar-led government of failing to maintain law and order, enabling criminals to operate without fear in Patna and beyond.

Yadav alleged, "The law and order situation in Bihar has completely collapsed. The government, with Nitish Kumar at its helm, barely functions, and criminals are running rampant. The administration is complicit, and this unchecked chaos is on the brink of causing the government's downfall." Opposition voices echo Yadav's concerns, with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav citing alarming crime statistics under Kumar's leadership.

Adding to the rising tensions, a recent spate of violence includes the murder of a lawyer in Patna by unknown assailants, intensifying criticism of the state's leadership. As debates over electoral rolls stir political waters, Yadav accuses the BJP of opportunistically highlighting issues of 'intruders' to deflect attention from its vulnerabilities.

