Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Criticizes Media for Martyrs' Day Coverage

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized local media outlets for their coverage of Martyrs' Day, highlighting their failure to report the house arrest of government officials. He praised newspapers that reported the event accurately, while condemning those that ignored it for perceived monetary gain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 14-07-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 12:03 IST
Omar Abdullah Criticizes Media for Martyrs' Day Coverage
Omar Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has openly criticized local media outlets for their portrayal of events surrounding Martyrs' Day. Addressing the issue on Monday, Abdullah accused the media of allowing the public to differentiate between cowardice and courage.

In a post on X, Abdullah urged readers to evaluate local newspapers from both Jammu and Srinagar, both in English and vernacular, highlighting that some failed to report the fact that the entire elected government was placed under house detention.

Political leaders from all major parties, except the BJP, claimed they were placed under house arrest by the LG administration to prevent tributes to those killed by Maharaja Hari Singh's forces in 1931. Abdullah praised outlets that reported the arrests prominently while shaming others for allegedly burying the story for money.

TRENDING

1
Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

Justice Department Firings Shake Up Prosecutors on Trump Cases

 United States
2
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact

 South Korea
3
U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

U.S. Expands Third-Country Deportation Deals in Africa

 Senegal
4
Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

Trump Defends Attorney General Amid Epstein Investigation Controversy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising Debt, Rising Rates: How U.S. Fiscal Imbalances Impact Long-Term Borrowing Costs

Financial Ripples from China: How Macro Surprises Shape Global Asset Prices

How AI Helped the IMF Track Two Trillion in Cross-Border Stablecoin Transfers

Why Developing Economies Must Focus on Tax Base, Not Just Raising Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025