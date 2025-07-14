Omar Abdullah Criticizes Media for Martyrs' Day Coverage
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized local media outlets for their coverage of Martyrs' Day, highlighting their failure to report the house arrest of government officials. He praised newspapers that reported the event accurately, while condemning those that ignored it for perceived monetary gain.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has openly criticized local media outlets for their portrayal of events surrounding Martyrs' Day. Addressing the issue on Monday, Abdullah accused the media of allowing the public to differentiate between cowardice and courage.
In a post on X, Abdullah urged readers to evaluate local newspapers from both Jammu and Srinagar, both in English and vernacular, highlighting that some failed to report the fact that the entire elected government was placed under house detention.
Political leaders from all major parties, except the BJP, claimed they were placed under house arrest by the LG administration to prevent tributes to those killed by Maharaja Hari Singh's forces in 1931. Abdullah praised outlets that reported the arrests prominently while shaming others for allegedly burying the story for money.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Brazil's Lula approved to visit Kirchner under house arrest, media reports
Controversial House Arrests in Srinagar Stir Political Tensions
House Arrests Stir Controversy in Kashmir on Martyrs' Day Anniversary
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq: Under House Arrest Amid Historical Tensions
CPI(M) Condemns House Arrest of Tarigami Amid Tensions in Srinagar