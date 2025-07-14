Omar Abdullah Criticizes Media for Martyrs' Day Coverage

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has openly criticized local media outlets for their portrayal of events surrounding Martyrs' Day. Addressing the issue on Monday, Abdullah accused the media of allowing the public to differentiate between cowardice and courage.

In a post on X, Abdullah urged readers to evaluate local newspapers from both Jammu and Srinagar, both in English and vernacular, highlighting that some failed to report the fact that the entire elected government was placed under house detention.

Political leaders from all major parties, except the BJP, claimed they were placed under house arrest by the LG administration to prevent tributes to those killed by Maharaja Hari Singh's forces in 1931. Abdullah praised outlets that reported the arrests prominently while shaming others for allegedly burying the story for money.