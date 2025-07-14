Left Menu

Justice Department Shake-Up: New Wave of Terminations

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has dismissed more Justice Department employees who were involved in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigations into former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified records. This move is part of a broader effort that has seen 37 individuals terminated since Trump took office in January.

Updated: 14-07-2025 14:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant personnel shift, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has fired several more employees from the Justice Department who were involved in investigating former President Donald Trump's handling of classified documents and alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. This latest move continues a trend of dismissals related to Trump-related inquiries.

Approximately 20 lawyers, support staff, and U.S. Marshals connected to Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation team were among those let go, according to sources familiar with the developments. The dismissed individuals include prosecutors from U.S. Attorneys' offices in Florida and North Carolina.

The Justice Department has been systematically dismissing personnel involved in Trump-related cases, citing executive powers under Trump's administration. The recent wave of terminations also affects employees who worked on cases involving the January 6 Capitol riot, highlighting a substantial change in department staffing under Bondi's directives.

