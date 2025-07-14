Left Menu

New BJP Legislators Sworn in for Puducherry Assembly

Three new BJP-nominated legislators have taken oath at Puducherry's Assembly. V Selvam, E Theeppainthan, and GNS Rajasekaran were sworn in by Speaker R Selvam. The ceremony was attended by Chief Minister N Rangasamy and other dignitaries. This practice of nominating legislators has been ongoing since 1985.

Updated: 14-07-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant political development, Puducherry's Assembly saw the swearing-in of three BJP-nominated legislators on Monday. Hosted in the Speaker's chamber, the ceremony was conducted by Speaker R Selvam.

The newly appointed MLAs, V Selvam, E Theeppainthan, and GNS Rajasekaran, are from the Karaikal region. High profile attendees included Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and other prominent party members.

This tradition of nominating legislators under the Union Territories Government Act 1963 was initiated in 1985 and continues to be an integral part of the political framework. Currently, the BJP holds six elected legislative seats, forming a coalition with the AINRC, which has ten seats.

