New BJP Legislators Sworn in for Puducherry Assembly

In a significant political development, Puducherry's Assembly saw the swearing-in of three BJP-nominated legislators on Monday. Hosted in the Speaker's chamber, the ceremony was conducted by Speaker R Selvam.

The newly appointed MLAs, V Selvam, E Theeppainthan, and GNS Rajasekaran, are from the Karaikal region. High profile attendees included Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Home Minister A Namassivayam, and other prominent party members.

This tradition of nominating legislators under the Union Territories Government Act 1963 was initiated in 1985 and continues to be an integral part of the political framework. Currently, the BJP holds six elected legislative seats, forming a coalition with the AINRC, which has ten seats.