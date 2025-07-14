Left Menu

India and China: Building a Path Forward Together

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasized the need for India and China to normalize bilateral ties by avoiding restrictive trade practices and addressing border issues. During talks with his Chinese counterpart, measures for people-to-people exchanges and mutual respect were highlighted as keys to developing positive relations.

Updated: 14-07-2025 20:10 IST
  • China

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has called for India and China to build on recent progress to normalize their bilateral ties. Speaking in Beijing during talks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar emphasized addressing border-related issues, including de-escalation, as paramount to moving forward.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of avoiding restrictive trade measures and ensuring competition does not turn into conflict. He also highlighted the significance of mutual respect and sensitivity in fostering a peaceful and cooperative relationship between the two Asian giants.

The meeting, viewed as constructive and forward-looking by the Ministry of External Affairs, underlined the commitment of both countries to increase people-to-people exchanges and maintain tranquility along the frontier. It is seen as a crucial step towards the normalization of relations, particularly after tensions following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.

