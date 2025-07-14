India and China: Building a Path Forward Together

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, has called for India and China to build on recent progress to normalize their bilateral ties. Speaking in Beijing during talks with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Jaishankar emphasized addressing border-related issues, including de-escalation, as paramount to moving forward.

Jaishankar stressed the importance of avoiding restrictive trade measures and ensuring competition does not turn into conflict. He also highlighted the significance of mutual respect and sensitivity in fostering a peaceful and cooperative relationship between the two Asian giants.

The meeting, viewed as constructive and forward-looking by the Ministry of External Affairs, underlined the commitment of both countries to increase people-to-people exchanges and maintain tranquility along the frontier. It is seen as a crucial step towards the normalization of relations, particularly after tensions following the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes.