Trump's Pressure on Powell: A Call for Lower Rates

President Donald Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, demanding that interest rates should be reduced to 1% or even lower, highlighting his ongoing dissatisfaction with the current monetary policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 14-07-2025 22:24 IST
In a renewed verbal attack on Monday, President Donald Trump once again targeted Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, highlighting his dissatisfaction with current interest rates.

Trump emphasized that interest rates should be at or below 1%, suggesting that the current monetary policy is not meeting his expectations.

The President's comments add to a series of criticisms aimed at Powell, in Trump's bid for lower interest rates to stimulate economic growth.

