Prachand Shakti: Revolutionizing Warfare with Disruptive Technologies

In a bold demonstration of advanced military capabilities, the Indian Army showcased the impact of disruptive technologies on modern warfare strategies in Meerut on Monday. The event, aptly named 'Prachand Shakti', was conducted by the Army's Charging RAM Division at the Kharga Corps Field Training Area.

The demonstration displayed how UAVs, AI-driven systems, loitering munitions, and autonomous platforms are reshaping the battlefield, enhancing agility, lethality, and survivability of infantry formations in deep offensive operations. This is part of the Army's 'Year of Tech Absorption', a broader transformation initiative aimed at integrating cutting-edge civil innovations into military tasks.

This initiative not only signifies the Army's commitment to technological progress but also its drive for self-reliance and future-readiness in the face of evolving threats. The vision is clear: to transform and adapt the Army's operational capabilities in today's rapidly changing threat environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)