Left Menu

Swift Justice: Arrest Made in Meerut Kidnapping Case

In Meerut district, police arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 10-year-old girl. The child was abducted on her way to school, but rescued two hours later. The accused, Phool Kumar, has been detained after police investigations and confessions. Further legal proceedings are in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 18-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 16:45 IST
Swift Justice: Arrest Made in Meerut Kidnapping Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested in Meerut district for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 10-year-old schoolgirl. The incident occurred Saturday morning under Kanker Khera police station jurisdiction, as the young student made her way to school, confirmed SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh.

The assailant, identified as Phool Kumar, reportedly abducted the girl in his car, committed obscene acts, and attempted rape. The victim was later abandoned in an injured state at the roadside, before the suspect fled.

Four police teams swung into action, utilizing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved. Kumar, a DTC bus driver residing in Gopal Vihar, confessed upon interrogation. Legal proceedings against the accused are underway as the authorities continue to seek justice for the minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

Global Economic Tensions and Major AI Investment Opportunities

 Global
2
Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

Global Markets Unsettled by Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland

 Global
3
Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism Following Tragedy

Australia's Urgent Call: Parliament Focuses on Gun Control and Antisemitism ...

 Global
4
Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

Tariffs, Tensions, and Trade Wars: The Global Economic Impact

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Faster but Colder: How AI Is Reshaping Humanitarian Aid and Why It Raises Alarms

Europe’s Quiet Transport Revolution: The Rise of Autonomous Inland Barges

Bank Credit Shocks and the Uneven Impact on Firm Investment Across the Euro Area

Electric Boda Bodas Promise Higher Incomes, but Uganda’s Just Transition Test Looms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026