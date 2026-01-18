Swift Justice: Arrest Made in Meerut Kidnapping Case

A man has been arrested in Meerut district for allegedly kidnapping and molesting a 10-year-old schoolgirl. The incident occurred Saturday morning under Kanker Khera police station jurisdiction, as the young student made her way to school, confirmed SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh.

The assailant, identified as Phool Kumar, reportedly abducted the girl in his car, committed obscene acts, and attempted rape. The victim was later abandoned in an injured state at the roadside, before the suspect fled.

Four police teams swung into action, utilizing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle involved. Kumar, a DTC bus driver residing in Gopal Vihar, confessed upon interrogation. Legal proceedings against the accused are underway as the authorities continue to seek justice for the minor.

(With inputs from agencies.)