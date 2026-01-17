Left Menu

Revamped Delhi-Meerut Road Reopens for Safer Commutes

The 9.3-km-long stretch of Delhi-Meerut Road has been handed over to the PWD after comprehensive reconstruction by NCRTC. The roadway has been widened for improved safety, with new drainage systems to prevent waterlogging. Traffic safety measures and aesthetic enhancements were prioritized throughout the upgrade.

Updated: 17-01-2026 22:22 IST
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has completed a major overhaul of the Delhi-Meerut Road, rebuilt and widened for improved public safety and traffic flow. This key infrastructure was handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) following extensive reconstruction efforts.

The road, traversing heavily populated areas, now measures 10.5 meters wide on each carriageway, accommodating heavy vehicles with ease. New drainage systems address previous waterlogging issues, delivering a permanent solution to often compromised road conditions.

Additionally, aesthetic improvements such as a green belt reduce glare from oncoming vehicles, contributing to safer travel. The Namo Bharat corridor operations continue above, while the redesigned road below offers a seamless commute for drivers.

