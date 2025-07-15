Left Menu

From American Citizen to Russian Patriot: Daniel Martindale's Controversial Transition

Daniel Martindale, an American, received Russian citizenship after aiding the Kremlin in Ukraine. His journey, from rural U.S. upbringing to teaching in Vladivostok, highlights a deep connection to Russia. Despite deportation, Martindale contributed information to Russian forces, earning him accolades from Moscow-backed leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 15:58 IST
Daniel Martindale, formerly a U.S. citizen, has been granted Russian citizenship after aiding pro-Kremlin efforts in Ukraine. Russian state TV showcased Martindale receiving his passport in Moscow, signifying his full embrace of Russia.

Martindale, who grew up in New York and Indiana, was influenced by his family's move to China, where a brief visit to Russia ignited his interest in the country. He later relocated to Vladivostok, briefly deported for labor violations, but remained determined to return.

His involvement with Russian forces began in 2022 when he entered Ukraine, establishing contact and passing critical information about Ukrainian military installations. Martindale's efforts were publicly recognized by Denis Pushilin, leader of Russian-occupied Donetsk, who praised his loyalty to Russia.

