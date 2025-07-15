Daniel Martindale, formerly a U.S. citizen, has been granted Russian citizenship after aiding pro-Kremlin efforts in Ukraine. Russian state TV showcased Martindale receiving his passport in Moscow, signifying his full embrace of Russia.

Martindale, who grew up in New York and Indiana, was influenced by his family's move to China, where a brief visit to Russia ignited his interest in the country. He later relocated to Vladivostok, briefly deported for labor violations, but remained determined to return.

His involvement with Russian forces began in 2022 when he entered Ukraine, establishing contact and passing critical information about Ukrainian military installations. Martindale's efforts were publicly recognized by Denis Pushilin, leader of Russian-occupied Donetsk, who praised his loyalty to Russia.