Andrej Babis: A Controversial Path to Power

Billionaire and Czech politician Andrej Babis, leading the right-wing ANO party, plans to terminate Prague's ammunition supply initiative to Ukraine if he regains power. Criticizing NATO's spending targets as unrealistic, Babis, facing a subsidy fraud case, aims to redirect funds to domestic needs.

Billionaire Czech politician Andrej Babis, leading the right-wing ANO party, is making headlines as he positions himself ahead of the October general elections. Should he regain power, Babis intends to dismantle Prague's initiative supplying large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine, a program praised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy but deemed overpriced by Babis.

Former Prime Minister Babis has long opposed NATO's increased defense spending targets, labeling them as unrealistic. He plans to review a costly Czech contract for 24 F-35 fighter jets. Despite his critical stance, he's committed to maintaining NATO's current 2% GDP spending requirement, but rejects raising it to 5% by 2035.

Babis, a prominent figure in Czech politics with significant business interests, is the ANO party's candidate for prime minister, despite ongoing legal issues. His potential election could signify another Eastern European shift towards the political right, aligning with Hungary and Slovakia, amid growing dissatisfaction with NATO's aid to Ukraine.

