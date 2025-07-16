Left Menu

Senate Navigates Trump's Foreign Aid Cut Battle

The U.S. Senate advanced Trump's proposal to reduce foreign aid and public broadcasting budgets, except PEPFAR. Despite narrow Republican support, the cuts diminished due to bipartisan resistance. The rescissions package, impacting international relations and tribal media, requires swift approval to meet federal budget deadlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 07:29 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 07:29 IST
The U.S. Senate has moved forward with President Donald Trump's proposal to slash billions from foreign aid and public broadcasting, a decision that underscores the complex dynamics within his party. The proposal, initially designed to cut $9.4 billion, faced opposition for its potential impact on global health initiatives.

One pivotal program, PEPFAR, which combats HIV/AIDS globally, was spared from these cuts after bipartisan objections. Russell Vought, head of the Office of Management and Budget, indicated Trump's agreement to amend the proposal, excluding PEPFAR.

Although the bill passed procedural hurdles in the Senate, its journey is not complete. The House of Representatives must also approve the amended measure. With the deadline looming, any failure to pass would compel the White House to adhere to existing Congressional spending plans.

