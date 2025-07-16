Senate Navigates Trump's Foreign Aid Cut Battle

The U.S. Senate has moved forward with President Donald Trump's proposal to slash billions from foreign aid and public broadcasting, a decision that underscores the complex dynamics within his party. The proposal, initially designed to cut $9.4 billion, faced opposition for its potential impact on global health initiatives.

One pivotal program, PEPFAR, which combats HIV/AIDS globally, was spared from these cuts after bipartisan objections. Russell Vought, head of the Office of Management and Budget, indicated Trump's agreement to amend the proposal, excluding PEPFAR.

Although the bill passed procedural hurdles in the Senate, its journey is not complete. The House of Representatives must also approve the amended measure. With the deadline looming, any failure to pass would compel the White House to adhere to existing Congressional spending plans.

