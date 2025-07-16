BJP Criticizes AICC's OBC Meeting as Election Strategy
Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra criticizes the AICC's OBC advisory council meeting, labeling it a political ploy ahead of the Bihar assembly elections. He accuses the Congress of using the meeting for electoral benefits rather than addressing the needs of backward communities.
- Country:
- India
Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra has dismissed the ongoing AICC OBC advisory council meeting in Bengaluru as an election maneuver ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.
He contends that the Congress, which governed India and various states post-independence, is culpable for the persistent underdevelopment of OBC communities. According to Vijayendra, the meeting's true agenda is electoral success in Bihar rather than addressing the concerns of SC/ST and OBC communities.
Vijayendra questioned the Congress's track record, highlighting its decades-long rule without significant progress in social justice for underprivileged groups. He described the meeting as lacking relevance and being purely a political gimmick geared toward upcoming elections.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Surjewala's Strategic Dialogues: Gauging Karnataka's Political Pulse
Frequent Flier PM Modi Under Fire from Congress
Karnataka Congress Leadership Denies Rumors of State Rifts
We are not taking opinion on leadership change in Karnataka: Cong leader Surjewala in Bengaluru.
Congress Conveys Confidence: No Leadership Change in Karnataka