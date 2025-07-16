BJP Criticizes AICC's OBC Meeting as Election Strategy

Karnataka BJP chief B Y Vijayendra has dismissed the ongoing AICC OBC advisory council meeting in Bengaluru as an election maneuver ahead of the Bihar assembly polls.

He contends that the Congress, which governed India and various states post-independence, is culpable for the persistent underdevelopment of OBC communities. According to Vijayendra, the meeting's true agenda is electoral success in Bihar rather than addressing the concerns of SC/ST and OBC communities.

Vijayendra questioned the Congress's track record, highlighting its decades-long rule without significant progress in social justice for underprivileged groups. He described the meeting as lacking relevance and being purely a political gimmick geared toward upcoming elections.

