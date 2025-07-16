Political Shifts Challenge Netanyahu Amid Gaza Negotiations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a new political hurdle after the Shas ultra-Orthodox party announced it would leave the governing coalition. This exit, citing disagreements over military draft exemptions, leaves Netanyahu with a minority in parliament.

The Shas decision follows the departure of another ultra-Orthodox party, creating significant challenges for Netanyahu's administration. While Shas has promised not to destabilize the government entirely, the effectiveness of Netanyahu's leadership now hangs in balance.

Amid this internal chaos, Israel remains in negotiations with Hamas over a US-endorsed ceasefire for Gaza. Although the internal political shifts may not halt these talks, Netanyahu's fragile coalition faces mounting pressure from far-right members who resist any ceasefire with Hamas under the existing conditions.

