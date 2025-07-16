Left Menu

Revamping Prevent: UK's Counter-Radicalisation Strategy Under Scrutiny

A review calls for Britain's Prevent programme, aimed at countering radicalisation, to adapt quickly after failures that led to deadly knife attacks by individuals previously referred to the scheme. Criticisms include its alleged focus on surveillance rather than safeguarding, and the need to address online radicalisation effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:33 IST
A recent review has urged rapid changes to Britain's counter-radicalisation strategy, Prevent, following incidents where referred individuals proceeded with knife attacks. The programme, pivotal in UK security since 2001, aims to halt radicalisation but faces criticism for poor emphasis on community safeguarding.

The government ordered an examination following the case of a teenager who committed murders after attending a Taylor Swift-themed event. Similarly, Ali Harbi Ali's attack on lawmaker David Amess highlighted system loopholes, prompting calls for enhanced efforts online, where radicalisation predominantly occurs.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper pledged immediate government response to the findings. Last year saw a rise in Prevent referrals, with a notable portion involving no explicit ideological threats. Previous reviews suggested a shift towards addressing militant Islamism more robustly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

