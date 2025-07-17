MNS Spokesperson Prakash Mahajan Reaffirms Loyalty After Apology

In a recent development within the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), spokesperson Prakash Mahajan has reaffirmed his allegiance to the party after meeting with Amit Thackeray, son of party chief Raj Thackeray. The meeting comes two days after Mahajan openly criticized party leadership for not inviting him to a critical state conclave.

Mahajan apologized for his previous statements, acknowledging that they might have been misinterpreted as direct opinions from Raj Thackeray himself. "I explained my views and apologised for certain remarks I made," Mahajan stated, emphasizing his commitment to working with renewed energy within the party.

The spokesperson also caught attention for criticizing the party's silence when former Union minister Narayan Rane threatened him and for his comments on the potential reunion between estranged cousins Raj and Uddhav Thackeray. Mahajan's longstanding association with the MNS traces back to its inception by Raj Thackeray in 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)