Left Menu

Palaniswami Accuses DMK of Election-Only Concern for Fishermen

AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK for its lack of genuine concern for fishermen, alleging that their interest in retrieving Katchatheevu islet arises only during elections to target the BJP. He highlighted his achievements in education, emphasizing a quota for state-run school students in medical courses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:24 IST
Palaniswami Accuses DMK of Election-Only Concern for Fishermen
Palaniswami
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken aim at the ruling DMK, accusing them of showing interest in fishermen's issues only during election times. He charged that the DMK raises the issue of the Katchatheevu islet, ceded to Sri Lanka, merely as a political tool against the BJP government.

During a roadshow in Sirkazhi, Palaniswami challenged the DMK's efforts to retrieve the disputed islet, questioning their inaction during their alliance with the Congress in the UPA regime. Furthermore, he critiqued Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for blaming the Governor for delays in Assembly Bills.

The AIADMK leader also highlighted his tenure achievements, notably the introduction of a 7.5% quota for public school students in professional courses, which benefitted over 2,800 students aspiring to enter medical fields. Palaniswami emphasized the importance of intentions over positions, lauding his party's contribution to education.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025