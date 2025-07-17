Palaniswami Accuses DMK of Election-Only Concern for Fishermen
AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami criticized the DMK for its lack of genuine concern for fishermen, alleging that their interest in retrieving Katchatheevu islet arises only during elections to target the BJP. He highlighted his achievements in education, emphasizing a quota for state-run school students in medical courses.
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami has taken aim at the ruling DMK, accusing them of showing interest in fishermen's issues only during election times. He charged that the DMK raises the issue of the Katchatheevu islet, ceded to Sri Lanka, merely as a political tool against the BJP government.
During a roadshow in Sirkazhi, Palaniswami challenged the DMK's efforts to retrieve the disputed islet, questioning their inaction during their alliance with the Congress in the UPA regime. Furthermore, he critiqued Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for blaming the Governor for delays in Assembly Bills.
The AIADMK leader also highlighted his tenure achievements, notably the introduction of a 7.5% quota for public school students in professional courses, which benefitted over 2,800 students aspiring to enter medical fields. Palaniswami emphasized the importance of intentions over positions, lauding his party's contribution to education.
(With inputs from agencies.)
