Wave of Enthusiasm: Modi's Unscripted Welcome in Durgapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received with spontaneous enthusiasm in Durgapur, West Bengal, as his convoy moved to Nehru Stadium. Supporters chanted slogans and lined the streets in an overwhelming show of support, reflecting BJP's ground strength ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:17 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the industrial town of Durgapur, West Bengal, turned into a vivid demonstration of public fervor. Thousands lined the streets, cheering and chanting as his convoy traveled to Nehru Stadium, the site of his public meeting.

Enthusiastic BJP supporters energetically waved party flags and chanted slogans such as 'Modi, Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram'. The scene was electric, with women in saffron saris dancing to drumbeats as onlookers captured this momentous occasion on their phones.

Although the visit was not officially organized as a public outreach, the turnout surpassed expectations, signaling strong grassroots support. Modi's appearance in West Bengal is seen as pivotal for BJP, as it seeks to rejuvenate momentum in the state ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

