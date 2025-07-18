Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Pays Respectful Tributes to Kerala's Political Stalwarts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Kerala to pay respects to former Defense Minister A K Antony and offer condolences to the family of the late C V Padmarajan. Gandhi's visit coincided with a memorial for former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy. Antony retired from politics in 2022.

Rahul Gandhi Pays Respectful Tributes to Kerala's Political Stalwarts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a noteworthy visit to Kerala on Friday, where he met with party veteran and former Defence Minister A K Antony. The visit was described by party sources as a courtesy call, highlighting Gandhi's continued engagement with senior leaders.

Antony, who retired from active parliamentary politics in 2022, marked the end of his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member by relocating to his native Kerala. Throughout his political career, Antony has remained a prominent figure, serving thrice as the state's chief minister since 1970.

Gandhi, representing Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli, also attended a memorial meeting for Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy. Additionally, he visited the family of C V Padmarajan in Paravur, Kollam, to extend his condolences following Padmarajan's recent passing.

