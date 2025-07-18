Rahul Gandhi Pays Respectful Tributes to Kerala's Political Stalwarts
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Kerala to pay respects to former Defense Minister A K Antony and offer condolences to the family of the late C V Padmarajan. Gandhi's visit coincided with a memorial for former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy. Antony retired from politics in 2022.
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made a noteworthy visit to Kerala on Friday, where he met with party veteran and former Defence Minister A K Antony. The visit was described by party sources as a courtesy call, highlighting Gandhi's continued engagement with senior leaders.
Antony, who retired from active parliamentary politics in 2022, marked the end of his tenure as a Rajya Sabha member by relocating to his native Kerala. Throughout his political career, Antony has remained a prominent figure, serving thrice as the state's chief minister since 1970.
Gandhi, representing Lok Sabha from Rae Bareli, also attended a memorial meeting for Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy. Additionally, he visited the family of C V Padmarajan in Paravur, Kollam, to extend his condolences following Padmarajan's recent passing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi to Inaugurate Oommen Chandy Memorial Event in Puthuppally
Rahul Gandhi Honors Oommen Chandy: A Political Legacy Remembered
Remembering Oommen Chandy: A Legacy of Compassion in Kerala Politics
Remembering C V Padmarajan: A Stalwart of Kerala Politics
Rahul Gandhi Honors Oommen Chandy at Memorial Event