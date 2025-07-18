Mexico's Economic Move: Lowering Interest Rates to Boost Investment
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum supports the Bank of Mexico's decision to lower benchmark interest rates. She believes reduced rates will enhance credit availability and attract more investment to the country, fostering economic growth. Sheinbaum discussed this in her habitual morning press briefing.
This decision aligns with the broader goal of attracting investment in Mexico, contributing to the country's economic growth and stability.
