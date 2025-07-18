Mexico's Economic Move: Lowering Interest Rates to Boost Investment

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has voiced her support for the Bank of Mexico's recent decision to lower the nation's benchmark interest rate. She emphasized that this strategic move is expected to stimulate investment across Mexico.

In her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum highlighted that reduced interest rates would lead to increased availability of credit. This, she believes, would result in greater investment opportunities and, consequently, a revitalized economy.

This decision aligns with the broader goal of attracting investment in Mexico, contributing to the country's economic growth and stability.