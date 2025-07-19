Sarma vs. Banerjee: Clash Over Cultural Identity and Border Infiltration

In a widening rift between regional leaders, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma condemned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's accusations of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) divisive agenda. He emphasized that Assam's battle was against unchecked Muslim infiltration from across the border, which, he claims, threatens the state's demographic composition.

Sarma dismissed allegations of a divisive narrative, arguing that all languages and communities coexist in Assam. However, he stressed the necessity of defending Assam's cultural foundation and borders. Sarma accused Banerjee of endangering Bengal's future through political appeasement and illegal encroachment for votebanks.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee lambasted what she termed as a discriminatory and unconstitutional agenda by the BJP in Assam, arguing that it targeted Bengali-speaking citizens asserting their linguistic identity. Her statement came amidst protests led by the All India Trinamool Congress against the National Register of Citizens, defending their cultural identity.

(With inputs from agencies.)