BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict Remarks
The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reaction to U.S. President Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, insinuating a traitor's mentality. The BJP questioned Gandhi’s allegiance, after he demanded Prime Minister Modi clarify Trump's statement on military clashes between India and Pakistan.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of possessing a 'traitor's mindset' after he pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clarification on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about the India-Pakistan military conflict.
During a dinner with Republican senators, Trump remarked that five jets were downed during the May conflict and insinuated the frictions concluded thanks to his intervention. Gandhi sought a response from Modi in a social media post, stressing the public's right to the truth.
BJP IT chief Amit Malviya took to social media, questioning why Gandhi perceived the downed jets as Indian, suggesting an undue sympathy for Pakistan and alleging Congress harbors anti-India sentiments. Malviya questioned if Gandhi identifies more as an Indian or a spokesperson for Pakistan.
