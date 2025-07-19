Left Menu

BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict Remarks

The BJP criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his reaction to U.S. President Trump's comments on the India-Pakistan conflict, insinuating a traitor's mentality. The BJP questioned Gandhi’s allegiance, after he demanded Prime Minister Modi clarify Trump's statement on military clashes between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 21:33 IST
BJP Condemns Rahul Gandhi Amidst India-Pakistan Conflict Remarks
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of possessing a 'traitor's mindset' after he pressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for clarification on U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about the India-Pakistan military conflict.

During a dinner with Republican senators, Trump remarked that five jets were downed during the May conflict and insinuated the frictions concluded thanks to his intervention. Gandhi sought a response from Modi in a social media post, stressing the public's right to the truth.

BJP IT chief Amit Malviya took to social media, questioning why Gandhi perceived the downed jets as Indian, suggesting an undue sympathy for Pakistan and alleging Congress harbors anti-India sentiments. Malviya questioned if Gandhi identifies more as an Indian or a spokesperson for Pakistan.

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025