Amit Shah Highlights Uttarakhand's Progress Amidst Congress Criticism
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the Congress for negative politics amidst Uttarakhand's development. He highlighted the BJP's achievements and investment efforts, contrasting them with Congress's past contributions. Shah emphasized the importance of unity in fostering growth and praised state initiatives fostering investment.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah sharply criticized the Congress on Saturday, accusing the party of engaging in negative politics amidst Uttarakhand's developmental strides. At an Investment Festival in Rudrapur, Shah advised the Congress to abandon what he termed as an obstructive approach to ensure their political survival.
Highlighting the achievements under the BJP-led governments, Shah compared the funds allocated to Uttarakhand by the Modi administration with those given during Congress rule, underscoring a significant increase. He emphasized that political unity is essential to support development and accused Congress of placing obstacles in its path.
Shah praised Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for implementing investment-friendly policies that attracted significant financial commitments. Projects like the Chardham roads and ropeways are poised to enhance tourism and generate jobs, contributing to Uttarakhand's economic growth as part of India's larger trajectory towards becoming a major global economy.
