Edwin Feulner: Architect of American Conservatism Passes Away at 83

Edwin Feulner, the influential founder of the U.S. conservative think tank, the Heritage Foundation, has passed away at the age of 83, the organization announced on Friday.

No details about the cause or date of his death were given. Born in Chicago, Feulner was a pioneering political scientist who initiated the think tank in 1973 and presided over it from 1977 until 2013. His efforts were acknowledged in 1989 when President Ronald Reagan honored him with the Presidential Citizens Medal.

Feulner's vision transformed Heritage from a modest conservative initiative into a formidable force in American politics, impacting policies like Project 2025 during President Donald Trump's administration. Republican figures have praised his dedication to conservative principles and his role in shaping the movement's modern era.

