Parliament's Stormy Monsoon Session Ahead: Opposition Gears Up

An all-party meeting convened by the government was held to discuss crucial issues ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon session. The opposition plans to raise matters including the Pahalgam terror attack and the electoral roll revision in Bihar. Government seeks cooperation for the smooth functioning of the House.

An all-party meeting organized by the government kicked off ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament, with opposition poised to highlight pivotal issues. Central to this session are the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar and the Pahalgam terror attack.

The government aims to garner cooperation from oppositional factions to ensure a seamless legislative session. Key figures from various political bodies, including Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Junior Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, were in attendance representing the government.

Prominent opposition leaders such as Gaurav Gogoi and Jairam Ramesh (Congress), Supriya Sule (NCP), T R Baalu (DMK), and Ramdas Athawale (RPI) participated, underscoring the INDIA bloc's resolve to scrutinize critical matters like the Pahalgam attack's accountability and electoral roll revisions in Bihar allegedly infringing voting rights.

