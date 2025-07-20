Communist Leaders Clash with AIADMK's EPS Amid Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu

In a brewing political storm in Tamil Nadu, senior Communist leaders have launched a scathing attack on AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. The backlash came after Palaniswami, during a public rally at Nannilam on his statewide tour, accused Communist parties of financial complicity with the DMK and declared them politically irrelevant.

CPI leader CR Senthilvel did not hold back in his response, condemning Palaniswami's derogatory remarks. Senthilvel highlighted the historical contributions of the Communist Party to India's freedom struggle and warned of significant consequences if such criticisms persist. He criticized Palaniswami's political actions, stating that he would face retribution from the voters in the upcoming 2026 elections.

CPI(M) leader G Siva joined the fray, accusing Palaniswami of misrepresenting the Communist presence in Tamil Nadu. Siva highlighted the AIADMK leader's alliance with the BJP, criticizing their failure to deliver on education and disaster relief funds. Amidst mounting tensions, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan suggested BJP's influence over Palaniswami's speeches, further fueling the political friction.