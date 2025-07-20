Shiv Sena MP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Sets Stage for Intense Monsoon Session

In a fiery address, Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of prioritizing personal vendettas over national interest. Mane stated that Gandhi's focus remains solely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving national priorities neglected, potentially strengthening adversarial forces like Pakistan.

Mane further highlighted the significance of the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, marking the first since a recent conflict. Observers globally await India's strategic direction, with an anticipated focus on the nation's response to Pakistan. Mane promised detailed ministerial briefings regarding India's assertive cross-border actions, emphasizing progress reflective of India's global stature.

Amidst a Hindi-Marathi language dispute, Mane called for mutual linguistic respect, urging restraint against politicization. As Parliament prepares to deliberate critical legislative changes, including tax reforms and educational adjustments, anticipation builds for a session slated to commence on July 21, promising rigorous debate and decisive policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)