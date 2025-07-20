Left Menu

Shiv Sena MP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Sets Stage for Intense Monsoon Session

Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane criticized Congress's Rahul Gandhi for lack of national prioritization, while discussing India's response to Pakistan and upcoming legislative sessions. Mane also emphasized respect for all languages amidst ongoing controversies. Key legislative priorities await debate as Monsoon Parliament session kicks off on July 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 17:30 IST
Shiv Sena MP Slams Rahul Gandhi, Sets Stage for Intense Monsoon Session
Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Shiv Sena MP Dhairyasheel Sambhajirao Mane took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of prioritizing personal vendettas over national interest. Mane stated that Gandhi's focus remains solely on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, leaving national priorities neglected, potentially strengthening adversarial forces like Pakistan.

Mane further highlighted the significance of the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, marking the first since a recent conflict. Observers globally await India's strategic direction, with an anticipated focus on the nation's response to Pakistan. Mane promised detailed ministerial briefings regarding India's assertive cross-border actions, emphasizing progress reflective of India's global stature.

Amidst a Hindi-Marathi language dispute, Mane called for mutual linguistic respect, urging restraint against politicization. As Parliament prepares to deliberate critical legislative changes, including tax reforms and educational adjustments, anticipation builds for a session slated to commence on July 21, promising rigorous debate and decisive policy directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025