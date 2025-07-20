Left Menu

Debate Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks: Ideological Battleground

RSP MP N K Premchandran defended Rahul Gandhi's controversial remarks against RSS and CPI(M) as a factual observation. M A Baby criticized Gandhi's statements for misunderstanding the roles of these organizations. Shashi Tharoor emphasized national interest, sparking questions about Congress's priorities.

Debate Over Rahul Gandhi's Remarks: Ideological Battleground
RSP MP N K Premchandran backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments about the RSS and CPI(M), asserting they were based on factual reality rather than controversy.

Premchandran emphasized this view on Sunday, aligning with the Congress-led United Democratic Front in Kerala to state the remarks were misinterpreted and not contentious.

Conversely, CPI(M) general secretary M A Baby criticized Gandhi, suggesting the remarks showed a lack of understanding of the roles of RSS and CPI(M). The conversation evolved into a wider debate on party priorities, with Congress MP Shashi Tharoor advocating for national interest over party lines.

