Turkish Cypriots Celebrate Controversial Two-State Solution

Turkish Cypriots mark the anniversary of Turkiye's military invasion of Cyprus, as Turkiye's president endorses a two-state solution. The proposal faces rejection from Greek Cypriots, seeking unification and concerned over Turkiye's influence. International negotiations remain stalled, although some cultural agreements progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nicosia | Updated: 21-07-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 00:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots commemorated Turkiye's military invasion of Cyprus, marking 51 years since the island was divided along ethnic lines. Turkiye's President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, voiced support for a two-state solution, causing tensions as Greek Cypriots oppose partition and fear Turkiye's hold over the rich region.

Erdogan urged the international community to engage with the breakaway state in northern Cyprus. However, Greek Cypriots lament the ongoing division and Turkiye's military presence. Despite recent discussions at the UN, talks for a formal peace remain delayed due to demands for political recognition.

While some cultural exchanges were agreed upon, a reunion between Turkish and Greek Cypriots seems distant. As Greek Cypriots mourn their past, Erdogan's backing for the two-state proposal continues, with upcoming elections set to influence the island's future amid stalled diplomacy.

