Political Shift in Japan: LDP Loses Majority Amid Rising Populism

The ruling coalition in Japan, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, failed to maintain a majority in the upper house election, adding to its October defeat in the lower house and deepening political instability in the country. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition partner Komeito fell short by three seats.

Ishiba's government is criticized for ineffective measures against rising prices and lagging economic growth. Despite the setback, Ishiba vows to tackle challenges and resist internal pressure to resign. Trade relations with the U.S., especially regarding tariffs, remain a critical issue for the administration.

As populist sentiments grow, new parties like Sanseito gain traction with their hardline stances, challenging the traditional dominance of the LDP. Conservative opposition parties, including the DPP, capitalized on voter frustration to gain ground, shifting the political landscape in Japan.