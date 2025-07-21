Left Menu

Veteran Political Scientist Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh Appointed as Haryana Governor

Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a distinguished academic and former BJP leader, took oath as the 19th governor of Haryana. His appointment highlights his pivotal role in the BJP, especially in West Bengal. Though his active political career ended two decades ago, he remains a respected voice within the party.

Updated: 21-07-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:19 IST
Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, a veteran academician and seasoned political figure, has been appointed as the 19th governor of Haryana. The ceremony took place on Monday, with Punjab and Haryana High Court's Chief Justice Sheel Nagu administering the oath of office.

Ghosh, who succeeds Bandaru Dattatraya, has had a notable career as a political scientist and a former college professor in Kolkata. His appointment is seen as recognition of his significant contributions to the BJP, particularly during his tenure as the party's state president in West Bengal from 1999 to 2002.

His elevation to the gubernatorial role is perceived as a tribute to the older generation of BJP leaders who laid the party's foundations in West Bengal, where it had once been marginal. Ghosh's respected status within the party, despite stepping back from active politics two decades ago, underscores his lasting influence and ideological clarity.

