Forced Returns and Human Rights Violations: The Plight of Afghan Refugees

The UN report highlights the human rights violations Afghans face upon forced return from Iran and Pakistan. The Taliban's mistreatment includes torture and persecution based on identity or history. Despite Afghan government assurances, many returnees encounter severe abuses, compounding the plight of Afghan women and other vulnerable groups.

The latest UN report sheds light on the grim realities faced by Afghan nationals being forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan. Allegations of torture, ill-treatment, and threat to personal security at the hands of Taliban forces are prevalent among those sent back to Afghanistan, the report reveals.

Among many alarming cases, the report details how former government officials and non-binary individuals have been subjected to severe forms of torture, including waterboarding and mock executions. The Taliban's strict imposition of policies against Afghan women and girls further exacerbates their vulnerability, with education and employment opportunities largely curtailed.

In response to these allegations, Taliban authorities refute claims of mistreatment and assert that returning Afghans are provided necessary facilities for a smooth transition. However, rights groups continue to warn that the severe conditions in Afghanistan make it unsafe for many returnees, challenging the narrative of improving security touted by some international actors.

