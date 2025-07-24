Forced Returns and Human Rights Violations: The Plight of Afghan Refugees

The latest UN report sheds light on the grim realities faced by Afghan nationals being forcibly returned from Iran and Pakistan. Allegations of torture, ill-treatment, and threat to personal security at the hands of Taliban forces are prevalent among those sent back to Afghanistan, the report reveals.

Among many alarming cases, the report details how former government officials and non-binary individuals have been subjected to severe forms of torture, including waterboarding and mock executions. The Taliban's strict imposition of policies against Afghan women and girls further exacerbates their vulnerability, with education and employment opportunities largely curtailed.

In response to these allegations, Taliban authorities refute claims of mistreatment and assert that returning Afghans are provided necessary facilities for a smooth transition. However, rights groups continue to warn that the severe conditions in Afghanistan make it unsafe for many returnees, challenging the narrative of improving security touted by some international actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)