Court Upholds Detention: No Bail for J&K Policemen in Custodial Torture Case

A court in Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir, has dismissed bail applications for eight police officers, including a deputy superintendent, arrested on charges of in-custody torture.

The court, led by Principal District and Sessions Judge Manjeet Singh Manhas, concluded that the applicants could not justify their release at this stage.

Arrested in August by the CBI, the officers allegedly inflicted severe torture on Khursheed Ahmad Chohan, a fellow police constable, two years ago. No significant changes in circumstances warranted bail, the judge stated.

