High-Stakes Trade Talks: U.S.-EU Deal on the Horizon
U.S. trade representatives are heading to Scotland for pivotal negotiations with EU officials, fostering hope for a new trade agreement. Discussions are set to occur ahead of a crucial meeting between President Trump and European Commission President Von der Leyen, with cautious optimism for a deal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Edinburgh | Updated: 27-07-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 00:45 IST
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick are en route to Scotland for significant trade discussions with European Union officials, according to an administration insider.
Their arrival precedes a vital Sunday meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The source, speaking under conditions of anonymity, revealed this information on Saturday.
Officials have expressed cautious optimism about the potential to finalize a trade agreement during these high-level talks.
