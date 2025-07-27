Philippine Military Strikes Decisive Blow Against Communist Insurgency

In a major offensive against a longstanding insurgency, Philippine troops killed seven communist guerrillas in a central province. The military action took place in the hinterlands of Uson, Masbate, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the New People's Army.

Army units encountered the guerrillas in a 30-minute gunfight, recovering seven assault rifles and two grenade launchers. Despite the successful operation, several rebels managed to escape and are currently being pursued by military forces.

Military leaders acknowledge a stark reduction in rebel numbers and attribute it to internal strife and mounting battlefield losses. Peace talks collapsed under former President Rodrigo Duterte, leaving the military to continue its campaign against the dwindling insurgent force.

(With inputs from agencies.)