Philippine Military Strikes Decisive Blow Against Communist Insurgency
Philippine troops killed seven communist guerrillas in a central province, continuing efforts to end a decades-long insurgency. The offensive took place in Uson, Masbate, where troops also recovered weapons. Military officials report a significant reduction in rebel numbers, citing factionalism and battle defeats.
- Country:
- Philippines
In a major offensive against a longstanding insurgency, Philippine troops killed seven communist guerrillas in a central province. The military action took place in the hinterlands of Uson, Masbate, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the New People's Army.
Army units encountered the guerrillas in a 30-minute gunfight, recovering seven assault rifles and two grenade launchers. Despite the successful operation, several rebels managed to escape and are currently being pursued by military forces.
Military leaders acknowledge a stark reduction in rebel numbers and attribute it to internal strife and mounting battlefield losses. Peace talks collapsed under former President Rodrigo Duterte, leaving the military to continue its campaign against the dwindling insurgent force.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Calls for Renewed Momentum in Peace Talks with Russia
Congo-M23 Peace Talks: A Step Towards Stability Amid U.S. Pressure
A New Dawn for Naga Peace Talks: Progress Amidst Challenges
Doha agreement brings DR Congo government and M23 rebels a step closer to peace
Congo and Rwanda-backed rebels sign a declaration of principles for a permanent ceasefire in eastern Congo, reports AP.