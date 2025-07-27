Left Menu

Philippine Military Strikes Decisive Blow Against Communist Insurgency

Philippine troops killed seven communist guerrillas in a central province, continuing efforts to end a decades-long insurgency. The offensive took place in Uson, Masbate, where troops also recovered weapons. Military officials report a significant reduction in rebel numbers, citing factionalism and battle defeats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:10 IST
Philippine Military Strikes Decisive Blow Against Communist Insurgency
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a major offensive against a longstanding insurgency, Philippine troops killed seven communist guerrillas in a central province. The military action took place in the hinterlands of Uson, Masbate, as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle the New People's Army.

Army units encountered the guerrillas in a 30-minute gunfight, recovering seven assault rifles and two grenade launchers. Despite the successful operation, several rebels managed to escape and are currently being pursued by military forces.

Military leaders acknowledge a stark reduction in rebel numbers and attribute it to internal strife and mounting battlefield losses. Peace talks collapsed under former President Rodrigo Duterte, leaving the military to continue its campaign against the dwindling insurgent force.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025