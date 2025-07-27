Left Menu

A Thackeray Reunion: Celebrating Unity and Identity

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray celebrated Uddhav Thackeray's 65th birthday by meeting him at his residence. The reunion, highlighting Marathi identity, marked a political collaboration after two decades. The Thackerays had recently shared a stage to oppose Hindi language imposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 13:53 IST
A Thackeray Reunion: Celebrating Unity and Identity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political moment, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of Uddhav's 65th birthday.

Raj traveled from his home in Dadar to Uddhav's Bandra residence, Matoshree, where he was received by Uddhav and his party MP Sanjay Raut amid the iconic venue's familiarity in Mumbai.

This meeting follows their joint rally in July, symbolizing a renewed alliance in their stance on Marathi identity and opposition to the Hindi language imposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
2
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India
3
Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Links

Cross-Border Smuggling Network Uncovered: A Tangle of Arms and Underworld Li...

 India
4
Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

Reviving Ideological Politics: Telangana CM Warns Against 'Swiggy Politics'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025