A Thackeray Reunion: Celebrating Unity and Identity

In a significant political moment, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met his cousin and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray on the occasion of Uddhav's 65th birthday.

Raj traveled from his home in Dadar to Uddhav's Bandra residence, Matoshree, where he was received by Uddhav and his party MP Sanjay Raut amid the iconic venue's familiarity in Mumbai.

This meeting follows their joint rally in July, symbolizing a renewed alliance in their stance on Marathi identity and opposition to the Hindi language imposition.

