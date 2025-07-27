Political Unraveling: The Enigma of Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

In an unexpected turn of events, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge revealed on Sunday that he is uninformed about the reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President. This mystery appears to be confined to conversations between Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge stated.

Dhankhar's history of siding with the government and inhibiting the opposition's efforts to highlight critical issues has added fuel to the speculative fire. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha outlined that Dhankhar consistently stifled attempts by the opposition to discuss matters related to farmers, poverty, and foreign policy.

Dhankhar's abrupt resignation, citing medical reasons, has prompted a whirlwind of intrigue within political circles. Meanwhile, within the state Congress party of Karnataka, potential leadership shifts loom as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar holds dual key roles, further stirring political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)