Political Unraveling: The Enigma of Jagdeep Dhankhar's Resignation

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed confusion over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, suggesting the reasons remain between Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dhankar's consistent alignment with the government, neglecting opposition issues, adds to the mystery. Dhankhar cited health reasons, leaving political circles rife with speculation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayapura | Updated: 27-07-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 16:37 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge revealed on Sunday that he is uninformed about the reasons behind Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President. This mystery appears to be confined to conversations between Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge stated.

Dhankhar's history of siding with the government and inhibiting the opposition's efforts to highlight critical issues has added fuel to the speculative fire. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha outlined that Dhankhar consistently stifled attempts by the opposition to discuss matters related to farmers, poverty, and foreign policy.

Dhankhar's abrupt resignation, citing medical reasons, has prompted a whirlwind of intrigue within political circles. Meanwhile, within the state Congress party of Karnataka, potential leadership shifts loom as Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar holds dual key roles, further stirring political dynamics.

