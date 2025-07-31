Left Menu

Lula's Rising Approval Amid U.S. Tariffs Sparks Brazilian Political Tensions

A recent poll shows Brazilian President Lula da Silva's approval rating exceeding disapproval for the first time in nine months amid tensions with the U.S. over tariffs and sanctions against Lula's rival, Jair Bolsonaro. The U.S.'s actions appear to rally support for Lula's leftist government.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's approval ratings have surpassed disapproval for the first time in nine months, according to a poll released on Thursday. This shift occurs in the midst of escalating tensions with the United States.

In July, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced imposing 50% tariffs on Brazilian exports as part of what he called a response to a 'witch hunt' against Lula's right-wing rival, Jair Bolsonaro. These tariffs took effect on Thursday, with caveats for certain sectors. Concurrently, Trump's administration has implemented sanctions and visa restrictions on the judge involved in Bolsonaro's coup trial. This has sparked strong reactions from Lula's administration, which has denounced Trump as an unwanted 'emperor' and labeled the sanctions 'unacceptable.'

According to the AtlasIntel/Bloomberg poll, Lula's approval has grown to 50.2% from 49.7% in the past fortnight, marking a significant gain. This evidence suggests that Trump's aggressive policies might be unintendedly galvanizing public endorsement for the leftist leader. If a rerun of Brazil's 2022 presidential election were held today, Lula would garner 47.8% against Bolsonaro's 44.2%. Bolsonaro, barred from office until 2030, maintains he could campaign anew, while Lula hints at a potential reelection bid.

