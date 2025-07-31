A Verdict Overturns the 'Saffron Terror' Narrative: Political Echoes and Reactions

A special court's decision to acquit all seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case has sparked a political firestorm in India. The BJP seized the opportunity to accuse the Congress of concocting the 'Hindu terror' narrative to secure minority votes and stifle the saffron party's ascent.

BJP leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, have called for the acquitted to be compensated, alleging that Congress, during its reign, used state machinery to fabricate evidence and frame loyalists as terrorists. Political leaders across party lines have reacted strongly to the verdict, emphasizing the need for the government to challenge the acquittal in higher courts.

As reactions pour in, the spotlight remains on Congress, with demands for apologies and accountability over the 'saffron terror' term. The dismissal of this theory in court highlights significant deficiencies in the investigation and once again raises questions about the intersection of politics and justice in India.

