Rahul Gandhi Alleges Massive Electoral Fraud by BJP Through Election Commission

Rahul Gandhi claims significant electoral fraud in Karnataka's 2024 Lok Sabha elections, accusing BJP and the Election Commission of manipulating voter data. He presents 'criminal evidence' of duplicate and fake voters and demands judiciary intervention, warning it threatens India's democracy and Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 07-08-2025 17:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, a prominent leader of the Congress party, has made significant claims of electoral misconduct in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He alleged the BJP and the Election Commission are complicit in manipulating voter data to secure victories.

During a press conference in New Delhi, Gandhi detailed discrepancies in voter data from the Bangalore Central constituency and the Mahadevapura assembly segment, citing over 100,000 fraudulent votes. His presentation exposed issues with duplicate voters, invalid addresses, and inappropriate use of voting forms.

Gandhi urged for judicial intervention, emphasizing that these actions threaten India's democratic framework. He rebuked the Election Commission for not addressing these concerns and warned of repercussions for those involved in perpetuating electoral fraud.

(With inputs from agencies.)

